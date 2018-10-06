Washington head coach Chris Peterson is shown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Auburn won 21-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
University of Washington

UW gets commitment from 3-star defensive end Bralen Trice

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

October 06, 2018 01:10 PM

Three-star defensive end Bralen Trice (6-4, 225) committed to Washington on Saturday.

Trice, out of Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Glendale, Ariz., chose the Huskies over fellow finalists Notre Dame and Oregon. According to 247Sports.com, he also had offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Cal, TCU, UCLA, USC and Washington State, among others.

247Sports.com considers Trice the No. 8 player in Arizona. He is the 17th known commit in UW’s 2019 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 21 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12 by Rivals.com. Oregon’s class is currently considered first in the Pac-12 and No. 3 nationally.

