UW holds on for 31-24 victory over UCLA

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had never been so exhausted on a football field.
Thinking back to the third quarter, and particularly UCLA’s 17-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that lasted 6:01, Burr-Kirven could only shake his head.
There was a reason UW’s defense often looked tired during its 31-24 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night.
“By the end, I actually came out,” Burr-Kirven said. “I just had nothing left. I think (UCLA) did a really good job. It was a long drive. … That was definitely a grinder.
“I don’t think their record is at all indicative of their team. They’re 0-5 now, but that might have been the best offense we’ve seen this year.”
Over and over again, UW’s players echoed Burr-Kirven’s assessment of the Bruins. UCLA hasn’t won a game yet, but the teams it’s played are now a combined 24-3. Two of the Bruins’ opponents are undefeated.
“They’re going to do a lot of damage,” Burr-Kirven said. “I think they’re going to win a lot of games in the next couple years. I think they’re probably going to knock off a few people this year, too.”
For a young team, Burr-Kirven said, confidence is key. That’s why he wasn’t shocked that one successful series seemed to transform UCLA.
The Bruins had 198 total yards at halftime and trailed 24-7, but their offense ignited when they started the third quarter with a 12-play, 42-yard drive that ended with a field goal.
UCLA finished the game with 422 total yards, which is the most UW has allowed all season. Auburn had 420 total yards in the Huskies’ season-opening loss.
“I think they were just hitting ourselves in our soft spots,” defensive back Myles Bryant said of UCLA’s big second half. “I think we needed to play in a little bit tighter coverage so we’ll go in and make those adjustments.”
The Bruins had more than 11 minutes of possession in the third quarter and used that momentum to pull within a touchdown, 24-17, at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Huskies managed just 25 yards of offense in the third quarter.
“I think we just kind of broke down detail wise, just in the red zone and things like that,” wide receiver Aaron Fuller said of the second half. “We were getting a good push, we just have to finish those plays.”
But the offense came together when UW needed it the most.
With the Huskies clinging to a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jake Browning hit Ty Jones with a 30-yard pass to move the Huskies into UCLA territory.
Myles Gaskin then scored from 2 yards out on a direct snap to put UW ahead 31-17 with 3:42 left in the game. Even though the Bruins then drove straight down the field for a touchdown to pull back within seven points, the Huskies were able to run out the clock after recovering the ensuing onside kick.
Fuller said the offense just seemed to lock back in on that key fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
“When you get a good lead on somebody, your mind can start to drive and everything like that,” he said. “I think everybody just came back together and focused in on the details and focused in on the plays.”
