Chris Petersen on how UW’s defense was tested against UCLA

Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks about UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. The Bruins tested the Huskies' defense, particularly with a big second half. UCLA had more total yards against UW then any other offense this season.
