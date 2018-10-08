‘You’d rather go into where it’s all about.’ Chris Petersen, UW embrace challenge of playing at Autzen Stadium

Standing in an interview room underneath the Rose Bowl, still in his game-worn uniform, Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller was asked to switch gears.

UW had just defeated UCLA 31-24 but in between questions about the victory, Fuller was asked about the Huskies’ next game: A road match up against Oregon. With the victory over the Bruins in hand, UW could officially set their sights on the Ducks.





“It will always be a tough environment,” Fuller said. “Going there, there’s a big rivalry between the two of us. They’re playing some great football right now. So are we. There’s going to be a lot of fans, a lot of hype around it.”





It’s true the Huskies will be walking into a difficult environment at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but that’s nothing new. The Huskies prepare for it each week by playing crowd noise during practice, head coach Chris Petersen said.





So far, the preparation seems to be working.





With victories over Utah and UCLA, the Huskies are 2-0 against Pac-12 competition on the road. UW fell to Auburn in front of a Tiger-heavy crowd in Atlanta in what was technically a neutral site. This month, UW will play two more games on the road, only coming home for the Oct. 20 matchup against Colorado.





Petersen doesn’t dread walking into hostile environments. It’s a challenge he said he embraces, and he believes his players do, too.





“It’s an awesome college football venue, for sure,” Petersen said. “Like I said, I think the kids, they like playing in environments like that. Whether it’s going back to Atlanta in a packed place like that or going into Autzen. I think it’s a lot better than a half-full stadium.





“You can hear better and all those things in those stadiums, but I think if you had your druthers you’d rather go into where it’s all about.”





Petersen understands the history of UW’s rivalry with Oregon. Considering he was once a member of the Ducks’ staff — Petersen was a wide receivers coach there from 1995-2000 — he probably gets it better than most.





But when asked about the rivalry, Petersen couldn’t really explain what, if anything, makes it unique. He pointed to other games — Stanford, for example, and Washington State — as evidence that the Huskies have a lot of rivals.





“I don’t know,” he said. “I really don’t. It’s been back-and-forth. … Every week is a big week.”

Some of that stems from the feeling that opponents have UW circled on the schedule, Petersen said. That’s why the Huskies have a simple formula, even for rivalry weeks.





“That’s why we just concentrate on ourselves,” Petersen said. “That’s just our M.O. It’s like, ‘OK, what’s this offense, what’s this defense, what’s this special teams look like? How do we solve this?’ And it’s just about us bringing the right energy and preparing correctly.”





The Huskies are about to start a particularly challenging stretch of their schedule. They’ll face two ranked teams — No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Colorado — back-to-back. The Huskies will then play California in Berkley before returning to Husky Stadium to play Stanford. Both of those teams have also been ranked in recent weeks.

And Oregon’s bye week could make Saturday’s game even more difficult. Asked if it made a difference that the Ducks had a week off before facing UW, Petersen didn’t even hesitate.





“Yes,” he said. “Tremendously.”





Extra points

UW will have consecutive early kickoffs this month as Fox selected the Huskies’ home game against Colorado on Oct. 20 for a 12:30 p.m. start. UW will play Oregon at the same time on Saturday. That game will air on ABC/ESPN 2.