Oregon tops Washington 30-27 in overtime

Washington nearly had the game won. But when Peyton Henry’s last-second field goal attempt went wide right, the Huskies left the door open for Oregon to win in overtime.
The Ducks took advantage.
UW had the ball first in overtime, but Oregon held the Huskies to a field goal. Then, after Oregon took over on offense, CJ Verdell rushed 6 yards into the end zone to give the Ducks a 30-27 victory at Autzen Stadium.
In the fourth quarter, with the score tied 24-24, UW’s defense stalled Oregon’s drive at the Husky 36-yard line. The Huskies took over with 5:11 left, and Jake Browning then led a 72-yard drive that set up the Henry’s 37-yard field goal attempt.
The back-and-forth contest was tied 17-17 at the half.
After both teams went three-and-out to start the second half, the Ducks put together a 15-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard Verdell rush for a touchdown. That gave the Ducks the lead, 24-17, with 5:59 left in the third quarter.
UW responded on its ensuing drive as Browning found Ty Jones in the end zone with a 43-yard pass.
Comments