Jake Browning talks about UW’s loss to Oregon

Washington quarterback Jake Browning talks after UW's 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The Huskies had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Peyton Henry's field goal went wide right.
