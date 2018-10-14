UW falls to No. 15 in AP Top 25 after loss to Oregon

Washington fell eight spots to No. 15 to the Associated Press Top 25 poll following its 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon on Saturday.
The Huskies were one of four top-10 teams that fell this weekend. Georgia dropped from No. 2 to No. 8 after losing to LSU. West Virginia went from No. 6 to No. 13 after falling to Iowa State, while Michigan State’s victory over Penn State dropped the Nittany Lions from No. 8 to No. 19.
UW is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12. The Huskies will face Colorado, who dropped out of the poll after losing to USC, at Husky Stadium on Saturday.
No. 12 Oregon was the highest-ranked Pac-12 team. The Ducks moved up from five spots from No. 17. Washington State was the only other ranked Pac-12 team. The Cougars entered at No. 25 after a bye week.
