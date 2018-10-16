‘Going out the way we came in.’ Linebackers Ben Burr-Kirven, Tevis Bartlett come full circle at UW

Tevis Bartlett didn’t need to pause before explaining why fellow linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has been so dominant for Washington this season. He’s like the energizer bunny, Bartlett said. He just goes and goes and goes.
Watch Ben Burr-Kirven on the field and it’s hard to argue. The nation’s leading tackler is always around the ball. And even if he doesn’t make the tackle, Bartlett said, you can bet he’s somewhere nearby.
“If (the play’s on) the opposite side of the field, he’s right there if the guy wouldn’t have gotten tackled,” Bartlett said. “When he makes a play, it increases. He just ramps it up. It’s a lot of fun to be around.”
Burr-Kirven talks the way he plays: Quick and deliberate. It’s easy to see why, when asked about what makes Burr-Kirven such a force, Bartlett settled on that tireless intensity. It doesn’t stay on the field. He carries it everywhere.
When asked a similar question about Bartlett, Burr-Kirven zeroed in on his intelligence, how well he understands the game. He’s thoughtful, analytical. But, Burr-Kirven said, the former high school wrestling standout is also as tough and scrappy as they come.
Bartlett speaks softer than Burr-Kirven. Slower, too, like he’s carefully choosing each word. They seem like opposites, so it’s understandable why Bartlett thought they would be when they first met as incoming freshmen.
Bartlett came to UW from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Burr-Kirven is from Menlo Park, California. Two different words, Bartlett said. He didn’t think they would have anything in common, but he quickly learned they were very much alike.
Bartlett and Burr-Kirven were roommates in the beginning. They both emphasized academics, shared a love for country music and the outdoors. And since Burr-Kirven is a film major, it wasn’t long until they discovered a mutual appreciation for movies.
“We were both wide-eyed freshmen,” Bartlett said. “We had no idea what was going on. We’re were just trying to keep our heads down and not be noticed unless it was on the field, that kind of thing.
“It was a lot of fun, definitely a learning curve for us. It was kind of cool to be able to go through that with him.”
While Burr-Kirven and Bartlett both arrived at UW as inside linebackers, Bartlett moved outside before the start of their first season. This spring, Bartlett moved back to inside linebacker and remained there throughout fall camp.
He started at outside linebacker in the Huskies’ season-opening loss to Auburn. But with DJ Beavers out with an injury, he’s been playing inside with Burr-Kirven ever since.
The two are leading UW in tackles. Burr-Kirven has 93, which ranks first in the nation. Bartlett has 42. Burr-Kirven has also forced three fumbles and has two fumble recoveries, while Bartlett has forced two fumbles and one sack.
In UW’s 30-27 overtime to loss to Oregon, Burr-Kirven had 19 tackles — unbelievably one fewer than his highest total in a game this season — while Bartlett had 12 tackles and a sack.
Now seniors, they’ve both been on the field for the Huskies since they were freshmen. They even arrived at UW with matching pulled hamstrings, which meant their careers started with them going through the same treatment and rehab.
“We were always close,” Burr-Kirven said. “Always hanging out together. … This year, finally, he kind of came back home to inside linebacker. It’s been great to have him in the room again, have him around all the time. Getting to play with him, it’s awesome.”
Bartlett can play either position well, Burr-Kirven said, but seems more suited for inside linebacker. The reason why comes back to his intellect: He just understands the game so well.
“On the edge, he doesn’t have quite as much responsibility,” Burr-Kirven said. “I think it really kind of gives us another coach in the room because he understands the game of football in such a nuanced way that I think it helps with the young guys a lot. It helps me everyday. I think he’s been a really great addition to our room.”
Bartlett has learned plenty from Burr-Kirven, too.
“It’s awesome,” Bartlett said. “Playing next to Ben is a lot of fun. He knows the position inside and out and I’ve been able to get all the little tips and tricks from him. It’s been awesome for me.”
While Bartlett and Burr-Kirven are two of UW’s most experienced defenders, Bartlett wouldn’t describe either one of them as particularly vocal leaders. They both try to lead by example, which is something else they have in common. But, as time has gone by, they’ve learned how to use their voices, too.
“It’s really shown the younger guys that, ‘Hey, this is our standard. This is how we come about and do our deal here,’” Bartlett said. “It’s just something that we’ve developed over the years we’ve been here.”
As the two near the end of their senior season, it’s starting to feel like everything has come full circle. They’re back. together at inside linebacker, right where it all started.
“We’re kind of going out the way we came in, which is pretty cool,” Burr-Kirven said. “It’s cool to go out with the guys I came in with. It’s cool because we were both true freshmen, played as true freshmen.
“We’ve always kind of been on the same path a little bit because that’s just how it was. There weren’t many guys playing as true freshmen on defense. So, we’re kind of been on the same course and we’ve kind of come back together.”
