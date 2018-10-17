Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed expected to play against Colorado

Washington offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said Wednesday that running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed should be available to play against Colorado.
Gaskin and Ahmed were both injured in the Huskies’ 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon. Head coach Chris Petersen said Monday that they were “week to week.”
“Those guys, they take a lot of carries, take a lot of pounding,” Hamdan said. “But they’ve done a nice job being ready to go and we expect to have them.”
Gaskin left the game against Oregon in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. He spent several minutes in the injury tent before walking to the locker room without pads on. He returned to the sideline late in the second quarter.
Ahmed’s knee appeared to buckle without contact before he limped off the field early in the second half.
Both Gaskin and Ahmed played sporadically in the second half, but never consistently. Instead, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant took most of the carries for UW.
