OLB Amandre Williams transferring from UW

Outside linebacker Amandre Williams is leaving the Washington football program, head coach Chris Petersen confirmed on Thursday.
On Wednesday night, Williams posted on Twitter: “At some point, you have to know when to make a change. Thank you for the memories.”
“This thing isn’t for everybody,” Petersen said Thursday. “Some guys need more playing time than they’re getting. And so they’ve got to make decisions.”
With Williams gone, UW doesn’t have much depth remaining at outside linebacker. Junior DJ Beavers hasn’t played since the season opener due to injury, meaning senior Tevis Bartlett has been playing more inside.
“We’re fine,” Petersen said. “Next guy up.”
