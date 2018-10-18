How best for Washington to stop Colorado’s ball control offense? Don’t give it to them

The key to slowing Colorado’s offense isn’t Washington’s defense.
It’s the Huskies’ offense.
Head coach Chris Petersen said Thursday that one of the keys for UW on Saturday will be limiting its three-and-outs on offense. If they don’t, the Huskies will be opening the door for a Buffaloes’ offense that excels at ball possession.
“They do a good job picking their spots when to go deep, but they control the ball with an intermediate pass game and kind of hard-nose pass game,” Petersen said. “I think they possess the ball as much as anybody in our league and run as many plays as anybody. That’s always a challenge.”
In their last three games, the Colorado has put together seven drives of 10 plays or more. The Buffaloes rank second in the Pac-12 in time of possession, averaging 32:04. Washington State leads conference (32:08).
Right behind them is Washington, who averages 31:59. That bodes well for Petersen’s plan of giving Colorado’s offense limited opportunities.
“Our defense has got to get them off the field,” Petersen said. “We’ve got to get some stops and try to play really good defense. I think we’re all in this together.”
Of course, the Huskies offense will also have to contend with a Colorado defense that ranks third in the conference in points allowed per game (20.5). Utah and UW — both allowing 16.0 points per game — lead the Pac-12.
Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said the defense is similar to what the Huskies just saw in their 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon. The Buffaloes allow 351.5 yards per game, which is third in the Pac-12.
“We think they’ve got very good players, obviously, up front,” Hamdan said. “Good length and athleticism on the edges, very similar to Oregon.”
Petersen credits Colorado head coach Mike Macintyre’s defensive background — he previously served as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach — with shaping the Buffaloes’ identity.
“Those defensive guys are always about playing really good defense and special teams,” Petersen said. “They do those things very, very well and their offense, I think it’s unique to what we’ve seen. Everybody has their own little different wrinkle.”
Both UW and Colorado will be looking to rebound from a loss on Saturday. While the Huskies suffered their second defeat of the season, the Buffaloes are coming off their first loss.
UW had a good, hard week of practice, Petersen said, but he won’t know how the Huskies are truly going to respond until Saturday.
“I think there’s a difference between practicing really hard and playing really hard,” Petersen said. “We can’t play yet, so they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do.”
