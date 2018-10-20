Ryan Bowman on UW’s defensive performance against Colorado

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Bowman discusses Washington's defensive performance in the 27-13 victory over Colorado, including how the Huskies need to improve their execution on the pass rush.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service