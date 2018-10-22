UW fell just short of an NCAA Tournament bid. Now the Huskies are raising expectations

Matisse Thybulle laughed when asked about his first impression of Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins.
“Coach Hopkins,” he said, “is just kind of nuts.”
Thinking back to his first phone call with Hopkins, Thybulle remembered thinking there was no way his vision for the program would come to fruition. Take that zone defense, for example.
“I’m like, ‘Coach Hop, I play man. I switch everyone. I guard everything. What are you talking about I’m playing a zone?’” said Thybulle, a senior guard. “It was a leap of faith and I think not only for me, but for everyone. You just had to trust.”
Again and again, Thybulle’s teammates shared similar stories.
Senior forward Dominic Green, unsure about the coaching change, was all-in by the time he hung up the phone with Hopkins. David Crisp, a senior guard, was struck by how genuine Hopkins was. He’d never been so sure about a person before.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to stick with this guy,’” Crisp said. “He’s for real.”
And senior forward Noah Dickerson? His mom picked up the phone first and warned him that Hopkins was “real excited.” Dickerson was sure it had to be an act, that Hopkins couldn’t be that amped up all the time. He quickly learned otherwise.
Hopkins made all of the Huskies believers, and it didn’t take very long. The culture shift started in the offseason. Crisp recalled 6 a.m. workouts, the whole team showing up in the gym on off days. That wasn’t the norm, and UW players knew it. So when the results started to roll in during the season, it wasn’t a surprise.
At least not to the Huskies.
“He kind of reset the standard of how hard we were going to have to work,” Thybulle said. “I think guys realized that very quickly. It’s hard work, but it pays off. We saw that last year. Throughout the course of the season we got better and better and better the harder we worked.”
A year after going 9-22 and 2-16 in the Pac-12 in Lorenzo Romar’s final season, UW finished 21-13 and 10-8 under Hopkins. The Huskies went to the NIT, where they won one game.
It was a swift and drastic improvement, but both Hopkins and his team are ready for more. This season, Hopkins said, is all about raising the standard, taking the next step.
“One of the reasons why I felt we had the success is not just the belief but we had a chip on our shoulder,” Hopkins said. “You can never lose that. That’s one of the main values even at the University is the the grit, it’s the chip on our shoulder. You got to go out there like you’ve got something to prove. We haven’t done anything yet.”
If that’s Hopkins’ message, it’s gotten through. Player after player repeated similar phrasing. Last year, Thybulle said the Huskies struggled with success. They weren’t used to beating teams like Arizona, so they didn’t know how to respond.
“You think you can just show up and beat the next team,” he said. “Because we’ve done this, you should be able to do that. We realized through what we went through last year, you don’t use show up and win any games in the Pac-12.”
Most of the Huskies said Hopkins’ system really clicked when UW beat then-No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 6, 2017. That’s when the players started to feel completely comfortable with the defense. But then, in their next game, the Huskies fell to Gonzaga 97-70.
“It grounded us a little bit,” Dickerson said. “We needed that.”
By the time the season ended, UW was ready to get started again. Falling just short of the university’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011 motivated the Huskies even more, Crisp said. They didn’t want a break. They just wanted to get back in the gym.
“This is my last year. I’m a senior. The University of Washington hasn’t been to the tournament in a really long time,” Thybulle said. “I think to be able to leave on that note knowing that it’s just going to carry on for all the guys coming after me, I wouldn’t want it to be any other way.”
