Four-star linebacker Joshua Calvert commits to UW

Linebacker Joshua Calvert committed to Washington on Monday.
A four-star prospect out of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, Calif, Calvert chose the Huskies over offers from Michigan State, UCLA, Arizona State and USC, among others. Calvert’s brother, Bo Calvert, is a freshman linebacker at UCLA.
Calvert (6-3, 220) is considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 20 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 46 player in California.
He is the 18th known commit in UW’s 2019 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.com. Oregon’s class is ranked first in the conference and fourth nationally.
Comments