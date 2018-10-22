To play for Pac-12 football championship, Huskies just have to win

Washington head coach Chris Petersen didn’t pay much attention to Saturday night’s game between Washington State and Oregon.
The Huskies coaches were busy recruiting, so he mostly just caught glimpses. He saw the Cougars jump out to a 27-0 lead, took note of Oregon’s partial comeback and then watched the final minutes.
But Petersen didn’t see the details, nor did he care to. Despite the importance of the game to UW’s Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl hopes, Petersen prefers to stay focused on the Huskies.
“I said it last week and I said it after game one, there’s just so much football left to be played,” Petersen said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “You’re so worried about somebody and then you don’t take care of our own business. So that’s the first step.
“The main thing is that we won last week and certainly how (Washington State’s) game went probably helped us. It’s not going to help us very much if we don’t take care of ourselves this weekend.”
If his players took anything away from Washington State-Oregon — the Ducks trimmed Washington State’s 27-0 lead to 27-20 in the fourth quarter — Petersen hopes it was a lesson about how quickly things can change. Not only in a single game, but during a season.
“This is a long game,” Petersen said. “College football is a long game. There’s huge momentum swings. You saw it in the Oregon State-Stanford game. You saw it in the Washington State game. That’s just how it is.
“Teams are going to make runs. Like if we’re going to pay attention to that game at all, that’s the lesson out of it. You have to just keep playing because when you have good teams, things are going to even themselves out.”
Still, Oregon’s loss does mean that if the Huskies win out, they’ll claim the Pac-12 North and head to the conference championship game. Currently, Washington (4-1), Stanford (3-1) and Washington State (3-1) all have a single conference loss.
The Huskies will play both teams in the season’s final stretch.
After facing Cal on the road this weekend, UW will play Stanford at home. After a bye week, the Huskies will play Oregon State on Nov. 17 at Husky Stadium before closing out the regular season at Washington State on Nov. 23.
UW’s bye comes late in the season, something Petersen addressed on Monday.
“I don’t think anybody is fired up about a bye in Week 10,” Petersen said. “You’d like it somewhere in the middle. I don’t think you like it really early in the season. You’d like it somewhere in the middle of the season but I think every year there is going to be a couple teams that don’t have that luxury.”
Last year, USC played the entire regular season without a week off.
“I mean, that is a serious competitive disadvantage,” Petersen said. “There is no question about it. We play 10 games without one.”
Oregon had a bye week before playing UW, a game the Ducks won 30-27 in overtime. Washington State then had a week off before defeating Oregon. Asked before UW’s game against the Ducks if having a week off mattered, Petersen said “tremendously.”
“I think our league is looking at those things, but from our standpoint we’re not going to sit here and complain about it,” Petersen said. “It is what it is and we’ve got to get it done. That is our mindset.”
Extra points
When asked if running back Myles Gaskin would return against Cal on Saturday, Petersen said, “Hope so.”
Gaskin was injured in the second quarter against Oregon. While he played sporadically in the second half, he didn’t play at all against Colorado.
Gaskin participated in early warmups in full uniform, but changed into sweats before the game and remained on the sideline during UW’s victory over the Buffaloes.
Petersen also addressed the possible return of tight end Hunter Bryant at some point this season. Bryant is recovering from offseason knee surgery.
“We are getting close,” Petersen said. “I’ll give you that.”
