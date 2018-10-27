UW’s Myles Gaskin, Hunter Bryant suit up but stay sidelined against Cal

Washington head coach Chris Petersen was pretty sure on Friday that running back Myles Gaskin wasn’t going to be able to play against Cal.
Gaskin suffered an apparent shoulder injury against Oregon, playing sporadically in the second half against the Ducks. Gaskin warmed up in uniform for last week’s game against Colorado, but then changed into sweats and remained on the sideline.
Gaskin made the trip for Saturday’s game against the Golden Bears. Once again, he warmed up before the game in uniform. This time, he remained in his uniform on the sideline, but he never entered the game.
Without him, the Huskies managed just 91 rushing yards. In the win over Colorado, Salvon Ahmed, Kamari Pleasant and Sean McGrew rushed for a total of 166 yards. Against Cal, they managed just 80 yards.
Earlier in the week, Petersen said he was hopeful Gaskin would be able to return against the Bears. Instead, he missed the second game of his collegiate career.
Bryant suits up
Tight end Hunter Bryant, a 2017 freshman All-American, suited up on Saturday for the first time this season. Bryant went through early warmups with UW.
Bryant didn’t play, but his presence could signal an upcoming return to the field.
“He’s getting close, getting close,” Petersen said after the loss. “Getting back into it.”
Bryant caught 22 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown last season. He initially injured his knee in October 2017, but then re-aggravated the injury this summer and had surgery in June.
McClatcher stepping away
Petersen confirmed a Seattle Times report that wide receiver Chico McClatcher is taking time away from the team.
“Chico just needs a break from football is basically what I can share,” Petersen said. “We love Chico. He’ll be back sooner or later. Just taking some time.”
Petersen said he didn’t know if McClatcher would return this season.
It’s been a frustrating season for McClatcher, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He played through an MCL injury in 2016 and a torn ACL in 2017 before breaking his leg.
This year, he’s caught just nine passes for 144 yards.
Petersen was asked about McClatcher’s state of mind on Thursday, and he said the Huskies were doing their best to support him. But sometimes, he said, “you just got to go through it and come back around.”
“It’s hard,” Petersen said Thursday. “It’s a tough situation. We love that guy and he’s such a wonderful kid that’s a football guy. We all go through things and it is what it is.”
Hilbers misses game with injury
Jared Hilbers has replaced preseason All-American Trey Adams at left tackle this season. On Saturday, though, he was unavailable due to injury. Henry Roberts and Henry Bainivalu both saw time at left tackle in his place.
Adams posted a picture of his uniform and helmet on social media earlier this week, perhaps signaling that he’s returned to practice after reportedly undergoing back surgery. After the game, Petersen was asked how much having Adams back would help the Huskies’ offense.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I think it all matters. Certainly when you’re splitting hairs, it all matters. I think Hilbers has done a good job. He wasn’t able to go tonight.”
Comments