Pulled against Cal, quarterback Jake Browning will ‘absolutely’ start for UW against Stanford

Over and over again, Washington head coach Chris Petersen repeated the same explanation: Replacing quarterback Jake Browning during Saturday’s loss to Cal had more to do with the struggling offense than Browning himself.

UW’s coaching staff had already rotated players through the other positions, from backs to receivers to linemen. While Petersen acknowledged the difference between quarterback and those positions, it was still the last spot left.





And so out came Browning, and in went redshirt freshman Jake Haener.





“I just told (Browning) that I’m going to give Haener a couple series to see what we can do here,” Petersen said at his press conference on Monday.





“If I’m Jake, I’m not liking it either. That’s what I love about Jake Browning. That dude is a competitor. I don’t care what happens. That’s why I told him, ‘You’re going back in but I’m going to give this guy a couple series.’”





Thinking back on the decision, Petersen said he didn’t want to make the switch too far into the fourth quarter. When he glanced at the scoreboard — the one that showed UW with just seven points late in the third quarter — he decided the Huskies needed a change.





Haener played two offensive series against the Golden Bears. When he entered the game, UW was clinging to a 7-6 lead. But his second pass attempt was intercepted by Evan Weaver, who returned it 37 yards and dove into the end zone for a touchdown.





“Kind of a missed throw,” Petersen said of the interception, “where he could have come off a little bit. The receiver didn’t help him on where he was route-wise. … But we’ll all learn from it.”





Despite Haener’s interception, Browning remained on the sideline — helmet on, waiting for the signal to return — when the Huskies’ offense trotted back on the field.





“Jake Browning is our quarterback, but Jake Haener does some different things,” Petersen said. “He does. I was just trying to create that spark for our offense.





“It’s good for other guys to get reps in real-life situations and I know people are saying that’s a tough situation to put (Haener). He was itching for it. There was no hesitation.”





Petersen said Browning will “absolutely” be UW’s starting quarterback when the Huskies take on Stanford on Saturday.





Against Cal, Browning completed 11-of-21 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Haener went 1-for-5 for 11 yards and an interception.





Petersen’s attempt to jump start UW’s offense with the switch didn’t work. Nothing did. And it’s not a problem that just appeared against the Golden Bears. Petersen described the offense as “plodding along” for a while.





There is no easy explanation, and no simple fix.





“I’m not putting this on any one person because it’s not,” Petersen said. “Everybody wants to talk about the quarterback, everybody wants to talk about the coordinator, everybody wants to talk about the head coach. It’s always a little bit of everything until you get those pieces kind of going together.”





Petersen then listed all the offense players the Huskies are currently playing without.





Running back Myles Gaskin, who suffered an injury against Oregon, missed back-to-back games against Colorado and Cal. Tight end Hunter Bryant had knee surgery in June. Both players made the trip to Cal and suited up, but didn’t play. Petersen said on Monday they’re “close” to returning.





Wide receiver Quinten Pounds injured his knee against UCLA and is out for the season, while preseason All-American left tackle Trey Adams reportedly underwent back surgery and hasn’t played all year. While Adams posted a picture of his jersey and helmet on social media — perhaps signaling a return to practice — Petersen said he’s “a ways off” from playing.





And after the loss to the Golden Bears, Petersen confirmed that wide receiver Chico McClatcher was stepping away from football. Petersen said he didn’t know if he would be back this season.





The upheaval has a played a role in the struggles of an offense that hasn’t quite clicked yet this season. Not only have the explosive plays been lacking, but there’s been reoccurring miscommunication between Browning and his receivers.





“As much as we throw the ball, there’s always going to be those issues a little bit,” Petersen said. “Comes down to that word that we use all the time: details. Those guys got to be on exactly the same page or there’s a problem there and there were a few times.”





Asked if Browning was a better quarterback than he was a year ago, Petersen said “he does some things better.”





“Sometimes the numbers can be a little bit deceiving when you got a new coordinator and you put some spins on those type of things,” he said.





“Jake makes a lot of plays. And he makes a lot of good plays. He made a lot of plays and some big-time throws in that game. We just need to figure out how to help him and this offense needs to score more points.”





That will be a focus for UW this week, but Petersen doesn’t know how much will change when UW returns to Husky Stadium on Saturday. What he does know is this: During his walk over to address the media, Petersen passed Browning sitting alone in a film room.





“That doesn’t change,” Petersen said. “He doesn’t flinch. I know he’ll do everything in his power to help us all get better. And the little things he can do to help improve his game, he’s going to do that. That’s all we can ask.”