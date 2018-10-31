UW’s ‘plodding’ offense aiming for more explosive plays against Stanford

Washington’s only touchdown drive in the 12-10 loss to Cal took 17 plays and more than six minutes.
The biggest play was a 23-yard pass from Jake Browning to Aaron Fuller that moved the Huskies to Cal’s 44-yard line. Other than that, most of the pickups were short yardage runs.
Salvon Ahmed for 5 yards here.
Sean McGrew for 1 yard there.
It wasn’t the most exciting offensive possession, but it was familiar. In head coach Chris Petersen’s words, UW’s offense has been “plodding along” for a while. It finally caught up to the Huskies against the Golden Bears.
That was part of the reason Petersen pulled Browning and put backup quarterback Jake Haener, a redshirt freshmen, into the game for two series in the second half.
“Not necessarily because of Jake’s fault,” Petersen said, “but you’ve got to try and do something. You’ve got to try some stuff in practice and you try some things in games.
“The defense is playing really well and you still think you’re going to be able to score more than 10 points no matter who you put in there. That was the thought behind it.”
UW is averaging 5.6 yards per play this season after averaging 6.1 in 2017. Over their past three games, the Huskies are averaging 5.3 yards per play. Against Cal, it was 4.3.
In its 27-13 victory over Colorado, UW had just two passes go for more than 16 yards and both went to leading receiver Aaron Fuller.
The Huskies’ longest reception against Cal was a 41-yard gain from McGrew on a wheel route. Ty Jones caught a 24-yard pass and Fuller had a 23-yard reception, but no other passing plays went for more than 16 yards.
Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan told reporters on Wednesday that creating more explosive plays will likely come down to simplifying the offense. Those chances often arise from intermediate passes, he said, instead of down-field throws.
Petersen described the 17-play touchdown drive against Cal as both painful and impressive.
“You’d like to get some explosives in there where guys break tackles and make some things happen and that’s really hard to do,” he said. “But that seems to be a little bit of who we are right now. We’re working hard to change that. For whatever reason, we have little margin of error.”
Fuller, who has caught 43 passes for 675 yards and three touchdowns this season, said the big plays begin with blocking in the run game.
“When you come down and get safeties out of the box and things like that,” he said, “it helps bring the over-the-top plays because they’re playing down in the box.
“If they’re too worried about the run game then you can go over the top and get a little pass over and things like that. If you start the run game pretty strong usually the pass game does pretty well.”
Sometimes, though, that’s easier said than done — especially with the defensive approaches the Huskies have been facing this season.
“I think teams are respecting that we have a good run game so at times we get packed boxes,” said offensive lineman Nick Harris, “and people in the crowd don’t understand what a packed box is so they just think we’re not running the ball well. When there’s eight, nine people in the box, it’s hard to run the ball. … So, that’s kind of frustrating.”
Stanford ranks ninth in the conference in yards allowed per game (416.5) and 12th in passing yards allowed per game (275.4). The Cardinal have also lost three of their last four games, giving up an average of 33 points in that span.
So for the Huskies’ offense, Saturday represents an opportunity to stop plodding along.
“Those are huge, those explosive plays,” said wide receiver Andre Baccellia. “We just got to have those details ready to clean up in those areas to make those plays. Like I said before, it always comes down to competing so I think we’ll do that. “
Browning status: Good
Asked how Browning has responded this week after briefly getting pulled against Cal, Harris had a quick response.
“Good,” he said. “Normal. Playing quarterback.”
Harris also said he didn’t feel the need to reach out to Browning.
“I think he’s good,” Harris said. He’s good. He’s been playing here for a long time. He’s played in a lot of big games. He understands what needs to happen. He’s a great leader and a great player so I mean it’s no different. It’s the same Jake. Screaming out there, having fun in the locker room, messing around. Nothing’s changed. He’s the same person.”
Comments