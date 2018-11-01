Huskies play final tune-up game against Seattle Pacific University before season opener

University of Washington center Bryan Penn-Johnson (14) dunks the ball in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) puts up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins calls out a play in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot under heavy defensive pressure in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) shoots a free throw in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) collects a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) puts up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Players from Seattle Pacific University cheer after a play in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Players from UW cheer from the bench after a basket by University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5). The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins calls out to his players in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) gets a putback dunk in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Seattle Pacific’s Sam Simpson (3) reacts after sinking a three-point shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) walks back to the bench after a foul in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard Elijah Hardy (10) passes the ball in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) is fouled as he shoots in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
The number of steals for the UW team is tallied on a board during the game. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot around Seattle Pacific’s Gavin Long (33) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) shoots in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
