Preview and break down of Washington-Stanford

STANFORD (5-3) AT WASHINGTON (6-3)

6 p.m., Saturday, Husky Stadium

The line: Washington -10

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Outlook: Both Washington and Stanford will be looking to get back on track after suffering defeats last week. UW’s offense struggled in a 12-10 loss at Cal, while the Cardinal fell at Washington State 41-38.

Stanford has dropped three out of its last four games, while the Huskies have lost two of three.

The Cardinal are led by wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. He has 47 receptions for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns. While he’s not overly fast, defensive back Myles Bryant said he uses his basketball background to gain an advantage.

Running back Bryce Love, who rushed for 2,208 yards on 263 carries in 2017, has rushed for just 463 yards on 93 attempts this season. Love has been dealing with ongoing ankle injuries, leading Stanford to lean more heavily on its passing attack.

“I know he’s one of those guys who has breakaway speed but he’s deceptively strong,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said of Love on Monday. “He just breaks tackles. … He can change the game.”

Love had six carries for 71 yards against Washington State last week.

The Huskies will be looking to get their offense back on track against a Stanford defense that hasn’t been good against the pass. The Cardinal rank 12th in the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed per game with 275.4. They are also ninth in total yards per game (416.5).

UW averaged just 4.3 yards per play in the loss to the Golden Bears. Quarterback Jake Browning was pulled for two offensive series against Cal in what Petersen called an attempt to spark the offense.

On UW’s injury front, defensive back Jordan Miller will likely return. Petersen said running back Myles Gaskin and tight end Hunter Bryant are close. They made the trip to Cal and dressed, but didn’t play.

Prediction: UW 24, Stanford 21