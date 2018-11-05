UW left tackle Trey Adams plans to return next season, Chris Petersen says

Left tackle Trey Adams plans to return to Washington for a fifth season in 2019, head coach Chris Petersen said at his press conference on Monday.
“I think that’s the plan right now,” Petersen said. “But, you know, things are always fluid.”
Adams, a preseason Associated Press All-American, suffered a back injury the week before UW’s season-opening loss to Auburn. He reportedly underwent back surgery and hasn’t appeared in any games this season.
A few days before the Huskies’ loss to Cal, Adams posted a picture of his jersey and cleats on social media. That perhaps signaled a return to practice, but Petersen said last week he was still “a ways away” from playing in a game.
Adams missed the second half of the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. He was projected by many to be a top-15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Adams could play in up to four games this season and still redshirt.
Comments