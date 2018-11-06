UW pulls away in second half to earn 73-55 season-opening win over Western Kentucky

Mike Hopkins talked about it on Monday, how quickly a game can change.
Washington’s head coach reminded his team of that fact after the narrow victory over Division II Seattle Pacific in UW’s second exhibition game. His point was driven home in the Huskies’ 73-55 season-opening win over Western Kentucky on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers struck first, closing the first half on a 17-0 to claim a 36-27 lead at the break. After halftime, it was UW’s turn. The Huskies scored 13 straight poiints to gain a 40-36 advantage. Point guard David Crisp scored seven points during that stretch.
The teams went back-and-forth after that, with Western Kentucky even briefly reclaiming a two-point lead. As the clock wound down, it became increasingly clear that the next team to make a run would earn the victory.
That team was UW.
With 11:20 left in the game, the score was tied 48-48. But the Huskies outscored Western Kentucky 15-2 over the next seven minutes. With less than five minutes remaining, UW had built a 63-48 lead. It never trailed again.
UW outscored the Hilltoppers 8-1 during the game’s final three minutes.
Jaylen Nowell and Noah Dickerson scored 17 and 18 points for UW, respectively. Crisp added 13 points and seven assists.
