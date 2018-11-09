No. 25 Washington at No. 11 Auburn game preview

NO. 25 WASHINGTON (1-0) AT NO. 11 AUBURN (1-0)
6:30 p.m., Auburn Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
AUBURN
1 Jared Harper, G (5-11, jr.): 20.0 ppg, 13 apg
10 Samir Doughty G (6-4, jr.): 14.0 ppg
2 Bryce Brown, G (6-3, sr.): 12.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
5 Chuma Okeke, F (6-8, so.): 20.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg
24 Anfernee McLemore, F (6-7, jr.): 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 13.0 ppg, 7.0 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 arg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.0 bpg
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-11, jr.): 4.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Scouting report: Both are both coming off season-opening victories. The Huskies defeated Western Kentucky, 73-55, while the Tigers topped South Alabama, 101-58.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said there’s a chance that Austin Wiley, a former four-star recruit, will play his first time since May 2017. Wiley averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks after he enrolled at Auburn partway through the 2016-17 season. He was ruled ineligible by the NCAA last season.
The Tigers finished 25-6 (13-5 SEC) in 2017-18 and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Clemson in the second round. They lost two starters from that team in Desean Murray (10.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Mustapha Heron (16.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
Shooting guard Bryce Brown (15.9 ppg) and point guard Jared Harper (13.2 ppg, 5.4 assists per game) are the leading returning scorers from last year’s Auburn team.
Auburn will be the Huskies’ first road test of the regular season. Noah Dickerson, Jaylen Nowell and David Crisp all finished in double figures in the Huskies’ season opener, scoring 18, 17 and 13 points, respectively. Crisp also dished out seven assists.
