Huskies overcome scoring droughts, hold on for 66-63 victory over San Diego

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins just wanted to get his team through this one.
After flying across the country to face Auburn on Friday — and having the bus catch on fire on their way home — the Huskies returned to Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday night to face a San Diego team that won 20 games last season.
Adding to the challenge? The 66-63 victory was the UW’s third game in a week.
“It was really scary, to be honest with you,” Hopkins said. “The staff, we were just trying to find energy. When we have energy and our defense is on, we’re pretty good. When it’s not, you’re trying to find it. You’re trying to generate it.”
The Huskies needed that energy, especially when their offense struggled through extended dry spells. The scoring droughts have been a common sight during the early part of the season.
UW had a 31-23 advantage with 2:30 left in the first half and looked to be heading toward a. halftime lead. Then it failed to score again, which allowed the Toreros to take a 32-31 advantage into the break.
In the second half, it happened all over again.
The Huskies once again built an eight point lead, 55-47, thanks to Hameir Wright’s 3-pointer with 10:16 left in the game. But then UW didn’t hit another field goal until Noah Dickerson’s layup with 4:13 remaining. By that point, the Huskies needed the basket just to even the score, 59-59.
“Normally it’s us not moving,” Jaylen Nowell said of the droughts. “We’re kind of stagnant when we’re playing at those times. Those times are usually when teams are hitting shots so we’re coming down and we’re kind of stagnant. We’re definitely going to fix that up in the practices.”
The drop-offs are also mental, added Nahziah Carter.
“I think we get down on ourselves sometimes after easy missed shots and easy layups,” he said. “We tend to get down on ourselves so we just got to stay poised and keep our head in the game.”
It’s no secret the Huskies are trying to get the ball to Dickerson inside, Hopkins said. When Dickerson is then double-teamed, he can pass and set UW up with open shots.
That’s the key to the Huskies’ offense. But against San Diego, Hopkins said Dickerson was sometimes too slow with the pass.
“We went through a period today where the ball movement was great, everybody was touching it,” Hopkins said. “We started penetrating and kicking and we had a great flow. Sometimes when you try to get it inside that’s what happens. It’s kind of methodical. … Sometimes that gets us a little stagnant.”
With 3:08 left in the game, Wright made two free throws that put UW ahead 61-60. Dickerson added two free throws to push the advantage to 63-60 before a David Crisp foul shot with 1:16 left gave the Huskies a 64-60 lead.
San Diego scored on a turnaround jumper from Isaiah Pineiro to pull within two points, 64-62, with 59 seconds remaining. The Toreros had a chance to even the score with 29 seconds left but Yauhen Massalski missed the second of two foul shots.
After Wright grabbed the rebound, Nowell was fouled. He made both free throws to give the Huskies a 3-point lead, setting up San Diego’s final possession with 25 seconds remaining. The Huskies’ defense held firm and the score remained 66-63.
“No threes,” Nowell said. “Simple. That’s all (Hopkins) said. No matter what. We’d settle for that two, but we couldn’t have that three.”
UW finished 15-of-17 from the foul line.
Nowell had a game-high 18 points. Noah Dickerson had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Carter added 11 points off the bench. Matisse Thybulle finished with six points, three rebounds and five steals.
“Getting ready for those games that we’re going to have to grind out,” Nowell said to the win. “They aren’t going to be easy. This was one of those games. To have this at the beginning year, it teaches us a lot of things. Being poised during pressure and things like that.”
