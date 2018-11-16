‘I don’t think it’s really sunk in.’ UW seniors prepare for Husky Stadium farewell

Myles Gaskin was shaking.
During the first plays of his football career at Washington, he couldn’t stop. He was shaking when he was in the game. He was shaking when he was on the bench. It was nerve-wracking being on the field at Husky Stadium, the place he’d wanted to play since he was a kid.
On Saturday, Gaskin will play in that stadium for the last time. He’s not nervous anymore. Now, he’s just trying to cherish it.
When the Huskies kickoff against Oregon State, Gaskin will be playing in the 48th game of his college career. Until this season, when he suffered an injury against Oregon and sat out two games, he’d never missed a contest.
“Probably just running out of the tunnel, hearing everybody go crazy,” Gaskin said when asked what he’ll miss most. “Being with the team, being with the bros and just enjoying that moment and having fun with it.”
Gaskin is part of a senior class that has gone 36-14 over the past four years. The school record for wins is 39 — the Huskies had two 39-9 four-year stretches from 1989-92 and 1981-84.
This year’s senior class could have a chance to set the all-time wins mark. With a berth in the Pac-12 championship game, the Huskies would have four games remaining on the schedule (Saurday vs. Oregon State, WSU and an unanamed, as of yet, bowl game).
First, though, comes senior day, a celebration of a group that won a Pac-12 championship and led UW to its first College Football Playoff in 2016.
Sometimes, said senior quarterback Jake Browning, it seems like the season has gone by slow. He looks back at the season-opening loss to Auburn and it feels like forever ago. Other times, it seems like his final season went by much too fast.
One thing is for sure, Browning’s final home game sneaked up on him.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to end the run at Husky Stadium with a win,” he said. “Been a while. I don’t think it’s really sunk in that it’s my last game here and all that.”
Gaskin has been trying to soak everything in this season, take the time to enjoy the ride. The season hasn’t gone quickly for him.
“I’ve been trying to take the little victories day by day, meeting by meeting. Stuff like said. Sometimes, it feels kind of long,” he joked. “But it’s been great.”
Gaskin wasn’t sure what to expect when he first arrived at UW. Born in Lynwood, Wash., he attended O’Dea High School in Seattle. He knew the area, but when he arrived on campus in 2015, it was early in head coach Chris Petersen’s tenure.
“I know what Coach Pete was talking about, but I didn’t really know much about it as in from other (players) because he was still pretty new,” he said. “I think the biggest shock was how big of a family it was.”
When it came to the college game itself, Gaskin said it took the longest to adjust to the speed of the game.
The lesson for Browning was a little more abstract.
“That nothing came easy,” Browning said, “and every single win seems like you’re fighting for it. It’s kind of learning how to just scrap through it and fight for it.”
Browning’s first home game was against Sacramento State. He remembers the weather, sunny and comfortable. But what he remembers more was just trying to get a win. The Huskies were coming off a 16-13 loss to Boise State.
They won that day, 49-0.
Browning and UW’s senior class earned many more victories after that. Browning became the Huskies’ all-time leading passer. He has 11,347 passing yards now, which ranks No. 6 in Pac-12 history. Gaskin is the Huskies’ all-time leading rusher with 4,826 yards, fifth-most in Pac-12 history.
“We’ve been really lucky and blessed to have those guys for all this time, to keep them as healthy as they’ve stayed and to keep them as grounded and focused as they’ve stayed,” Petersen said of Browning and Gaskin. “I don’t know if that will ever happen again in my time, to have guys like that all at the same time.”
Any success Petersen’s had in building his culture at UW comes back to the locker room, he said. If the players aren’t “living it, breathing it, doing it, it means nothing.” This senior class, he said, has been vital in cementing how the program is run.
For Browning, that process starts with himself. He’s had ups and downs over the years, he said, but he’s always been focused on growing.
“Work on myself and my game and how I handle things pretty much every single day,” he said. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot in a lot of different ways: football, school, even as a person. It’s been good.”
Browning and Gaskin said they’ll miss their teammates the most, the friendships they built that they might not have had otherwise. For senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who leads the country with 134 total tackles, it’s difficult to pinpoint just one thing.
“Every time you come out here, you run out here on Saturdays, it’s one of the special things I get to do in my life, to hear this crowd roar,” he said. “It’s an incredible place to play football and I”m blessed to have been able to spend four years doing it here.”
Gaskin feels like he has a little something to prove in the Huskies’ final stretch, like he has to make up for those two games he missed. All of the seniors want to go out with a win, but Burr-Kirven said that extra element won’t get in the way of their performance.
“It would be a shame to go out there and get too excited about playing your last game,” he said, “and play bad football the last time in front of these fans.”
