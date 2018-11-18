Washington-Santa Clara breakdown and preview

VANCOUVER CLASSIC: WASHINGTON (2-1) VS. SANTA CLARA (0-2)
5 p.m., Vancouver Convention Center
TV: ESPN3
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
SANTA CLARA
13 Josip Vrankic, F (6-8, so.): 3.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg
22 Josh Martin, F (6-7, sr.): 7.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg
25 Fallou Ndoye, C (6-11, sr): 1.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
02 Tahj Eaddy, G (6-1, so.): 12.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg
10 KJ Feagin, G (6-1, sr.): 5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg,
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.5 ppg, 2.7 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-11, jr.): 2.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 15.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Scouting report: Washington will open the Vancouver Showcase against Santa Clara. The Huskies will then play Texas A&M on Tuesday before facing Minnesota on Wednesday.
Playing three games in such a short period is good preparation for the NCAA Tournament UW hopes to make, said head coach Mike Hopkins.
Santa Clara is still searching for its first win of the season. The Broncos fell to Prairie View 81-64 to open the year before falling to UC Irvine 61-49. They are one of three teams on UW’s non-conference schedule that finished below .500 last season. The other two are Minnesota and Sacramento State.
The Huskies have had a tough opening slate, starting the the season against Conference USA favorite Western Kentucky, traveling to No. 11 Auburn and then returning home against San Diego. It’s encouraging, Hopkins said, that the Huskies finished that stretch 2-1.
For the Huskies, one of the keys during the showcase will be the continued improvement of Noah Dickerson. Dickerson had an injury before UW’s first exhibition game and is still working himself back into shape, Hopkins said.
When he’s at his best, Dickerson is one of the best players in the country, Hopkins said. He’s seen the improvement in his second-leading scorer over the first three games. Dickerson shown flashes of the player he was last year, like the second half against Western Kentucky. Hopkins expects to see that more often as he works himself back into top shape.
