University of Washington

Huskies get commitment from four-star defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele

By Lauren Kirschman

November 19, 2018 12:08 PM

Fans cheer during the game. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele out of St. Louis High School in Honolulu announced his commitment to Washington on Sunday night. A top-100 national recruit, Tuitele chose the Huskies over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, USC and more.

A 6-foot-4, 299-pound defensive tackle, Tuitele is considered by 247Sports.com to be the top player in Hawaii, the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player in the Class of 2019.

Tuitele is the fifth player from Hawaii in UW’s 2019 class. The others are outside linebacker Miki Ah You (Kahuku HS), offensive lineman Julius Buelow (Kapolei HS), defensive tackle Sara Pa’ama (Kaimuki HS) and kicker Timothy Horn (Punahou HS).

The Huskies now have four defensive tackles in their 2019 class.

247Sports.com ranks UW’s class No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 17 in the country. Tuitele is the highest rated recruited, followed by defensive tackle Jacob Bandes (Pittsburg Senior HS).

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

