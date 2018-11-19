Huskies get commitment from four-star defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele

Defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele out of St. Louis High School in Honolulu announced his commitment to Washington on Sunday night. A top-100 national recruit, Tuitele chose the Huskies over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, USC and more.
A 6-foot-4, 299-pound defensive tackle, Tuitele is considered by 247Sports.com to be the top player in Hawaii, the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player in the Class of 2019.
Tuitele is the fifth player from Hawaii in UW’s 2019 class. The others are outside linebacker Miki Ah You (Kahuku HS), offensive lineman Julius Buelow (Kapolei HS), defensive tackle Sara Pa’ama (Kaimuki HS) and kicker Timothy Horn (Punahou HS).
The Huskies now have four defensive tackles in their 2019 class.
247Sports.com ranks UW’s class No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 17 in the country. Tuitele is the highest rated recruited, followed by defensive tackle Jacob Bandes (Pittsburg Senior HS).
