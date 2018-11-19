University of Washington

Husky guard Jaylen Nowell named Pac-12 Player of the Week

By Lauren Kirschman

November 19, 2018 12:57 PM

University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) passes in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Torersos in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington guard Jaylen Nowell has been named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 12-18.

Nowell averaged 25 points in the Huskies’ two victories over San Diego and Santa Clara. He also shot 65.4 percent (17-of-26) from the field, 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from the 3-point line and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from the free throw line. Nowell also averaged 3.0 rebounds and recorded five assists and five steals.

In UW’s 82-68 victory over Santa Clara in the Vancouver Showcase on Sunday, Nowell finished with a career-high 32 points. He also made a career-high four 3-pointers in his first 30-point game since his freshman debut against Belmont.

Nowell had 18 points, three assists and three steals in the Huskies’ 66-63 win over San Diego on Nov. 12. He’s averaging 20.8 a game this season while shooting 62.0 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune.

