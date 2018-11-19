Apple Cup 2018: Who are the Huskies that Cougar fans hate the most?

It’s Apple Cup week.
This means two things will be discussed at the Thanksgiving table:
How early are we doing Black Friday shopping? And is this year that the Cougars beat the Huskies in the Apple Cup?
The Cougars and Huskies have been going at it since 1900 and while the Huskies hold an overwhelming 72-32-6 advantage, the crew from Pullman has been able to land devastating blows as well. This week, I’m going to take a deep dive into the rivalry and share some of the history that exists between these two longtime foes.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For today’s topic, I’m gonna go through some of the Huskies coaches and players that have made Washington State fans cringe, curse and throw things as awful memories are conjured up. It’s OK Wazzu fans; you’ll have your fun tomorrow.
Jim Owens
In his time at UW, Owens owned the Cougars. The Huskies coach was 12-6 vs. the Cougars and managed to run off eight straight victories from 1959-66. In that time, the Huskies outscored the Cougars 151-61. Aside from destroying the Cougars, Owens’ teams were atop the conference annually, reaching three Rose Bowls in his time in Seattle.
Meanwhile, the Cougars were in a bowl drought that would last until 1981.
Don James
Jim Owens leaves in 1974 and Don James steps in. Second verse, same as the first.
“The Dawgfather” had his own magical run in Seattle as the Huskies continued to dominate the rivalry. From his first season to 1981, the Cougars did indeed have to bow down to Washington as the Huskies were 8-0 against the cougs.
While the Cougars did get a couple of landmark victories in his run as Huskies coach (1982, 1985 and 1992 come to mind), James is still the all-time wins leader in the rivalry with 13 wins vs. WSU.
Nate Robinson
The two-sport star etched his name into the rivalry with an amazing defensive play just when the Cougars were minutes away from taking down UW. On second-and-15, backup Cougars quarterback Matt Kegel threw a deep pass that was intercepted by a leaping Robinson. Without that interception, the Huskies don’t take it to OT. You utter the name Nate Robinson, you’re likely to be pushed out of Pullman.
Myles Gaskin
One of two modern day Huskies on this list. In his three games against the Cougars, Gaskin has scored seven touchdowns and gained 380 yards on the ground. Just look at what he did to Washington State last season in the Apple Cup.
Chris Petersen
In Chris Petersen’s four Apple Cup games, he’s yet to drop one to the Cougars. Even when it seems like the Cougars have been primed for an upset.
2014: Huskies dominate throughout and jump out to a 31-0 point lead before Cougs score midway through the 4th quarter. (Final: 31-13)
2015: 138 yards on the ground and two TD’s by Myles Gaskin sets the tone for a dominant Husky victory (Final: 45-10)
2016: Pac-12 North on the line, Huskies put up 28 points in the first quarter to land an early knockout on the Cougars. (Final: 45-17)
2017: The Huskies jump out to a 34-0 lead and don’t look back. (Final: 41-14)
If Friday’s outcome were to carry the same theme, are we about to see another Owens or James-like run of dominance?
Comments