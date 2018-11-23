University of Washington

Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard commits to Huskies

By Lauren Kirschman

November 23, 2018 12:58 PM

Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) looks to pass in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) looks to pass in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) looks to pass in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Sam Huard is keeping the family tradition alive.

Huard, 247Sports.com’s top pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, verbally committed to Washington on Friday afternoon.

Huard’s father, Damon, and uncle, Brock, were both UW quarterbacks in the 1990s. Damon is now Huskies’ radio analyst and director of community relations. Huard’s grandfather, Vince Lorrain, was a defensive back for the Huskies in the 1960s.

Damon, Brock and their brother, Luke, all played for Puyallup High School. Their father, Mike Huard, coached there for 17 seasons.

UW formally offered Huard earlier this month, and it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. The left-hander has thrown for more than 7,573 yards and 76 touchdowns over his freshmen and sophomore seasons at Kennedy Catholic.

Huard (6-2, 175) was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year last season. He also had offers from Nevada, Washington State, Boise State, Tennessee, Florida, California and Texas Tech.

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

Support my work with a digital subscription

  Comments  