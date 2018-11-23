Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard commits to Huskies

Sam Huard is keeping the family tradition alive.
Huard, 247Sports.com’s top pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, verbally committed to Washington on Friday afternoon.
Huard’s father, Damon, and uncle, Brock, were both UW quarterbacks in the 1990s. Damon is now Huskies’ radio analyst and director of community relations. Huard’s grandfather, Vince Lorrain, was a defensive back for the Huskies in the 1960s.
Damon, Brock and their brother, Luke, all played for Puyallup High School. Their father, Mike Huard, coached there for 17 seasons.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
UW formally offered Huard earlier this month, and it didn’t take long for him to make a decision. The left-hander has thrown for more than 7,573 yards and 76 touchdowns over his freshmen and sophomore seasons at Kennedy Catholic.
Huard (6-2, 175) was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year last season. He also had offers from Nevada, Washington State, Boise State, Tennessee, Florida, California and Texas Tech.
Comments