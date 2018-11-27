Washington-Eastern Washington preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (4-2) VS. EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-3)
Nov. 27, 6 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19
EASTERN WASHINGTON
2 Ty Gibson, G (6-3, sr.): 9.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
11 Jack Perry, G (6-2, so.): 6.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
20 Cody Benzel, G (6-4, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg
13 Luka Vulikic, G (6-6, so.): 4.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 apg
34 Jesse Hunt, F (6-7, sr.): 4.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 8.8 ppg, 3.0 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 19.8, 3.5 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 8.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 3.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 18.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Scouting report: Washington is returning home after last week’s Vancouver Showcase where it defeated Santa Clara and Texas A&M before falling on a buzzer beater to Minnesota.
Eastern Washington had a difficult start to its season, falling in three straight games to Syracuse, Oregon and Wisconsin-Green Bay, respectively, before picking up its first win over Missouri-Kansas City. The Eagles haven’t played since Nov. 17.
“This is a team that had some rest,” said UW head coach Mike Hopkins. “They’re going to be ready.”
Eastern Washington likes to spread the floor, Hopkins said. Nearly 55 percent of the Eagles’ shots come from beyond the arc. They make 10 3-point field goals per game, but are shooting just 29.5 percent. They shoot 34 percent from the field.
In their 66-34 loss to Syracuse, the Eagles shot just 22 percent from the floor, including 17.1 percent from beyond the arc. Eastern Washington then shot 23.1 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from the 3-point line in its 81-47 loss to Oregon.
Last season, the Eagles finished 20-15, including 13-5 in the Big Sky Conference. But they lost star Bogdan Bliznyuk, who averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He was named the Big Sky MVP and was also an AP honorable mention All-American.
UW will be looking to get its offense rolling against the Eagles. While the Huskies have gotten the expected contributions from Jaylen Nowell and Noah Dickerson, they are searching for stronger offensive performances across the board.
