Washington to face Ohio State in Rose Bowl

Washington will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
The Buckeyes, who were hoping to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff after beating Northwestern in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game, will instead be heading to Pasadena, Calif. on New Year’s Day.
Ohio State came in at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 6 Georgia.
It’s the first match-up between the Huskies and Ohio State since 2007 and the first in the Rose Bowl. UW hasn’t been to the Rose Bowl since 2001 when it beat Purdue 34-24. Ohio State last played in the Rose Bowl in 2010, beating Oregon 26-17.
The College Football Playoff field consists of:
Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame
