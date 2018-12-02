Jaylen Nowell comes through late, leads Huskies past UCSB 67-63

Jaylen Nowell took over right when Washington needed him the most.
With 1:35 remaining on Sunday night, the Huskies were tied 60-60 with the University of California Santa Barbara. Enter Nowell, who scored four straight points to put UW back in the lead and lead it to a 67-63 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Right after UCSB’s Jay Nagle went 1-for-2 at the foul line to tie the score, Nowell knocked down a jumper to give the Huskies a two-point advantage. He was fouled on the shot, but missed the free throw.
Nowell then grabbed a defensive rebound on the Gauchos’ ensuing possession and was fouled shoting a jumper at the other end. This time, he went 2-for-2 at the line to give UW a 64-60 advantage with 29 seconds remaining.
That gave the Huskies just the cushion they needed. They went 3-for-4 from the line down the stretch to hold off UCSB and earn the win.
Nowell finished with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Noah Dickerson had 22 points and eight rebounds, while Matisse Thybulle added 13 points and six steals. Thybulle fouled out with 14:14 remaining.
