Washington-Seattle game preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

December 09, 2018 07:36 AM

SEATTLE (9-2) VS. WASHINGTON (6-3)

6 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics from 2018-19

SEATTLE

1 Myles Carter, F (6-9, jr.): 14.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg

2 Matej Kavas, G (6-8, jr.): 15.5 ppg, 6.5 pig

13 Morgan Means, G (6-3, jr.): 15.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg

23 Terrell Brown, G (6-1, so.): 11.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg

24 Delante Jones, G (6-5, jr.): 13.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.1 ppg, 3.1 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 18.9, 4.1 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.) 3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Scouting report: Washington is coming off a strong performance, even if it ended with defeat. The Huskies fell to No. 1 Gonzaga 81-79 on a last-second jumper.

They had three players reach double figures in that game, including Jaylen Nowell, who scored 26. Still, head coach Mike Hopkins said UW can play better. That’s what it will be looking to do against Seattle University

Last season, the second under head coach Jim Hayford, Seattle U had its first 20-win season in Division I play in 50 years. The Redhawks went 8-6 in the Western Athletic Conference, made the semifinals of the conference tournament and went to the College Basketball Invitational.

Seattle U has a solid returning core, with four letter winners back. The Redhawks also brought in nine new faces, including seven freshmen. All five starters average double figures. They’re led by juniors Matej Kavas and Morgan Means, who both put up 15.5 points per game. Kavas was a preseason All-WAC first team selection.

The Redhawks have played other two other Pac-12 teams in Stanford and Washington State. They lost both, falling to Stanford 96-74 in the season opener and losing to the Cougars 78-69. Those are Seattle’s only two losses of the season. It’s coming off a 90-71 victory over Omaha.

UW has four non-conference games remaining before it opens its Pac-12 schedule against Washington State.

