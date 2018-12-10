Husky linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven a first-team AP All-American; Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp make second team

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven was named a first-team AP All-American on Monday. Defensive backs Taylor Rapp and Byron Murphy were second-team selections.
Burr-Kirven, who was also named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year, leads the country with 165 total tackles. A first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Burr-Kirven ranks third in the country with 12.7 tackles per game. Burr-Kirven also has four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions on the season.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” Burr-Kirven said of his accolades on Saturday. “It’s weird. I’m not really super into all the glitz and the flash kind of stuff. I just like to play football. It’s cool to be recognized for all the hard work I’ve put in but at the end of the day I’d trade it all to end the season with a Rose Bowl win.”
Murphy and Rapp were also named to the All-Pac-12 first team last week.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After recording two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown in the Pac-12 championship game, Murphy was named the game’s MVP. Murphy has four interceptions and 14 pass breakups on the season. Rapp has two interceptions.
Washington State tackle Andrew Dillard was named a third-team All-American. He also earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors.
Dillard anchored an offensive line that allowed only 11 sacks while leading the nation in passing yardage at 379.8 per game.
Comments