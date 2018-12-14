Washington-Virginia Tech breakdown and preview

WASHINGTON (7-3) VS. NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH (8-1)
4 p.m., Boardwalk Hall
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.3 ppg, 2.9 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 18.8, 4.6 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 7.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.) 3.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg
VIRGINIA TECH
5 Justin Robinson, G (6-2. sr.): 15.0 ppg, 6.2 apg
13 Ahmed Hill, G (6-5, sr.): 12.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
4 Nickel Alexander-Walker, G (6-5, so.): 17.7 ppg, 4.6 rag
42 Ty Outlaw, F (6-6, sr.): 8.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg
24 Kerry Blackshear, Jr. (6-10, jr.): 12.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Scouting report: Virginia Tech is the third and final top-15 team on the Huskies’ non-conference schedule. UW previously lost to then-No. 11 Auburn and then-No. 1 Gonzaga.
The Hokies have lost just one game this season, falling to Penn State 63-62.
“The one thing about Virginia Tech is, when they come out there they’re coming at you,” said UW head coach Mike Hopkins. “They are attack, attack, attack.”
Four Virginia Tech starters average double figures, led by sophomore Nickel Alexander-Walker. The Huskies will be looking to control the tempo. The Hokies average 82.0 points per game. The Huskies did a solid job controlling the tempo against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs entered the game averaging 98.4 points per game and UW held them to 81.
Transition defense will be key against Virginia Tech, Hopkins said, especially locating its shooters. The Hokies shoot 44.9 percent from the 3-point line, which ranks third nationally.
When the teams played last year, Virginia Tech won 103-79. The Hokies shot 60 percent from the field, including 68.2 percent from beyond the arc. Ahmed Hill and Alexander-Walker scored 23 and 20 points in that game, respectively. The Hokies had four players in double figures, three of whom are still on the roster.
