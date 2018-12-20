Washington-Sacramento State breakdown and preview

SACRAMENTO STATE (6-2) VS. WASHINGTON (7-4)
6 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
SACRAMENTO STATE
23 Bryce Fowler, F (6-6, so.): 7.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg
30 Joshua Patton, C (6-8, jr.): 14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg
00 Marcus Graves, G (6-0, sr.): 15.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg
2 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, F (6-2, jr.): 9.5 ppg
13 Grant Greabell, G (6-3, fr.): 3.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.1 ppg, 3.1 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 18.9, 4.1 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.) 3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Scouting report: Washington has just two games left on its non-conference schedule. After facing Sacramento State on Friday, the Huskies will finish against Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 1.
Sacramento State is off to a 6-2 start after struggling with injuries last season and finishing 7-25. The Hornets lost leading scorer Justin Strings, but point guard Marcus Graves returned after missing all of last year after undergoing back surgery. He’s leading Sacramento State in scoring this season.
The Hornets’ two losses came against UC Santa Barbara, which UW defeated earlier in December, and Portland. They are coming off a 89-40 victory over Westcliff.
The Huskies will be looking to rebound from a 73-61 loss to Virginia Tech in the Boardwalk Classic. Matisse Thybulle led the Huskies in scoring in the defeat, finishing with 16 points. David Crisp had 12. Jaylen Nowell never hit his stride against the Hokies, shooting 4-of-13 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Asked what UW needed to do over the final two games of the non-conference season before Pac-12 play opens against Washington State, Thybulle’s answer was simple.
“Try to get a full 40 minutes when we’re playing hard together,” he said, “and refusing to let up of the gas.”
