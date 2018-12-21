Huskies overcome slow start to top Sacramento State 57-41

It was evident from head coach Mike Hopkins’ substitutions that something just wasn’t right.
Washington couldn’t get into a rhythm during the first half of its 57-41 victory over Sacramento State on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. In attempt to find a spark, any spark — he said he even would’ve put a reporter in the game if it helped — Hopkins turned to his bench quickly and often.
He made three substitutions in the first three minutes. Four more before the game was 10 minutes old. But nothing really seemed to make a difference. The Huskies were sluggish, disorganized. They fell behind by as many as nine points in the first half, and were only saved from a larger deficit by forcing 11 turnovers.
Leading up to the game, and for much of the season, Hopkins talked about wanting to see a complete-game performance from his team. UW has made a concerning habit of getting off to slow starts this season.
It happened during last week’s loss to Virginia Tech.
It continued against the Hornets.
“Half is better than zero, I guess,” Hopkins said. “We just came out flat. I don’t know what it was. I was just making some early substitutions trying to find energy. If you were ready … you were going in. I needed to see energy. I needed to see it.”
He saw it eventually, but not until late in the first half. The Huskies held Sacramento State scoreless over the final two minutes and 55 seconds. A Jaylen Nowell dunk with 1:22 trimmed the Hornets’ advantage to 22-17. Noah Dickerson then drained two free throws to give UW a boost heading into the break.
The Huskies went 0-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half. They didn’t fare much better from the field, going 8-of-24.
Sophomore Nahziah Carter, who finished with 11 points off the bench, admitted that when the Huskies play mid-majors — he used air quotes around the term — they tend to lack energy.
“We got to understand that most teams are good,” he said. “These are D-I players still. We still got to come out with that fire and always play like you’re down 15.”
After halftime, the Huskies built on their 4-0 spurt that closed out the first half by starting the second on an 11-0 run. By the time it ended, UW had taken a 30-22 lead.
“Halftime just allowed us to take a step back, take a breather and realize we weren’t doing what we were supposed to be doing,” said senior Matisse Thybulle, who finished with 12 points, seven steals, four rebounds and two blocks. “We came out not messing around. We were ready to go.”
Sacramento State made just three field goals in the second half. The Huskies held them to 13.6 percent shooting from the field, including 11.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Hornets turned the ball over 21 times in total.
Carter had a one-word description for what it feels like when UW plays defense like that.
“Fun,” he said. “It’s fun. Stopped them, got out in transition, did what we loved to do.”
Hopkins didn’t have to say much to the Huskies at halftime. The issues, and the solutions, were obvious. Despite the slow start, UW was still able to come away with a victory. But Hopkins will continue searching for a solution, especially with Pac-12 play quickly approaching.
“We’re still trying to find (the answer),” Thybulle said. “Instead of taking the time to find it in a game. We just need to come out and play Husky basketball and impose ourselves on them from the jump.”
UW will wrap up its non-conference schedule against Cal State Fullerton on New Year’s Day before opening its conference slate against Washington State on Jan. 5.
