Huskies to participate in 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

By Lauren Kirschman

December 21, 2018 10:49 AM

University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins calls out to his players in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Seattle Pacific University in a preseason exhibition basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Washington will participate in 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, the university announced on Friday.

The 11th annual tournament, held at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, will also feature Ball State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Houston, Portland and UTEP. Dates and times have yet to be revealed.

The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic features 12 games in three days. Each team will play in one game per day as it moves through the bracket. The two undefeated teams will play in the championship game on the tournament’s final day.

San Diego State won the tournament in 2016, while Oklahoma won in 2015 and George Washington took home the title in 2015.

