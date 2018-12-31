Washington-Ohio State: Position-by-position preview of the Rose Bowl

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throwing during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Indianapolis. Haskins is the offensive player of the year and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Darron Cummings AP