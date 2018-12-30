‘It makes it what we are.’ Personality of Huskies’ defensive line becoming a tradition

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson (92) and Washington Huskies linebacker Tevis Bartlett (17) tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com