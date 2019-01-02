University of Washington

January 2, 2019 9:30 AM

Husky safety Taylor Rapp to enter 2019 NFL Draft

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

Washington safety Taylor Rapp announced Wednesday that he will forgo his senior season of eligibility to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rapp reportedly suffered a hip injury in the Pac-12 championship game and didn’t play in the 28-23 loss to Ohio State in Tuesday’s Rose Bowl. Rapp was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and a second-team AP All-American this season.

“Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” Rapp wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Now, with this incredible opportunity in front of me, I feel it is in my best interest to seize it.”

Rapp played in 40 games during his UW career, recording 171 tackles, 7.0 sacks and seven interceptions.

Taylor Rapp NFL

Related content

University of Washington

Comments

Videos

View more video

University of Washington