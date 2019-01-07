Husky cornerback Byron Murphy declares for NFL draft

Washington cornerback Byron Murphy will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Monday.
A third-year sophomore, Murphy joined junior safety Taylor Rapp in leaving UW early to enter the 2019 draft. Rapp announced his decision the day after the Huskies’ lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Murphy was named the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP this season after recording two interceptions, including one he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. Murphy was also a All-Pac-12 first-team selection and a second team AP All-American.
He finished the 2018 season with 58 tackles, four interceptions, 17 passes defended and a forced fumble.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments