Husky cornerback Byron Murphy declares for NFL draft

By Lauren Kirschman

January 07, 2019 10:35 AM

Washington’s Byron Murphy Jr. takes a moment in the snow between action. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington cornerback Byron Murphy will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Monday.

A third-year sophomore, Murphy joined junior safety Taylor Rapp in leaving UW early to enter the 2019 draft. Rapp announced his decision the day after the Huskies’ lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Murphy was named the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP this season after recording two interceptions, including one he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. Murphy was also a All-Pac-12 first-team selection and a second team AP All-American.

He finished the 2018 season with 58 tackles, four interceptions, 17 passes defended and a forced fumble.

