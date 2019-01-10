Washington-Utah preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (10-4, 1-0 Pac-12) VS. UTAH (7-7, 1-1)
7 p.m., Jon M. Huntsman Center
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 10.5 ppg, 3.0 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.3, 4.8 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg
UTAH
2 Sedrick Barefield, G (6-2, sr.): 16.4 ppg, 3.5 apg
20 Timmy Allen, F (6-6, fr.): 9.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg
34 Jayce Johnson, F/C (7-0, jr.): 5.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
5 Parker Van Dyke, G (6-3, sr.): 6.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg
21 Riley Battin, F (6-9, fr.): 7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Scouting report: Utah split its first two Pac-12 games of the season. After beating Arizona State on the road, it fell at Arizona in overtime.
The Utes lost four starters from last year’s team, which won 23 games and played in the NIT championship game. Like Washington, Utah challenge itself with a difficult non-conference schedule that included games against Top 25 teams Kentucky and Nevada. The Utes lost both.
Guard Sedrick Barefeild is Utah’s only returning starter and he’s also the only player averaging double figures. The Utes have two 7-footers available in the post: Jayce Johnson and Idaho State transfer Novak Topalovic.
Utah is one of the better shooting teams (47.2 from the field) in the Pac-12, trailing only Washington State. They lead the conference in 3-point shooting (38.3 percent).
Washington has won four straight games over Sacramento State, Cal State Fullerton and Washington State. After scoring just 57 points in the victory over Sacramento State, the Huskies have scored more than 80 points in their last two victories.
Comments