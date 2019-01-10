Washington earns first Pac-12 road win with 69-53 victory over Utah

David Crisp and Nahziah Carter combined for 35 points in leading Washington a 69-53 victory over Utah on Thursday night.
No UW player is having a better start to the Pac-12 season than Crisp. The senior point guard led the Huskies (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) to victory in the conference opener against Washington State, scoring a season-high 23 points.
And Crisp didn’t miss a beat during UW’s road win. He finished with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He also added four assists and four steals.
Sophomore Nahziah Carter, who has become a reliable scorer off the bench, stepped that role up on a notch against the Utes (7-8, 1-2). He finished with a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In the first half, Crisp and Carter combined to score 25 of the Huskies’ 38 first-half points. UW went into the break with a 38-30 advantage.
The Huskies scored the first seven points of the second half to extend their lead to 45-30. But the Utes made a run after that, climbing their way back into the game with a 12-2 run that cut UW’s advantage to five points.
The Huskies immediately responded to the pressure, launching a 10-0 run of their own that pushed the advantage back to 57-45. Crisp and Carter each had a 3-pointer during the run, and Carter added a dunk. By the the time it was finished, the game was won. The Utes never got within single digits again.
After not scoring in the first half, Noah Dickerson finished with 13 points and six rebounds. UW leading scorer Jaylen Nowell finished with just six points, but he had 12 rebounds.
The victory marked the Huskies’ first win over Utah in seven years.
Comments