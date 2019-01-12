Huskies top Colorado 77-70, start Pac-12 play 3-0

The fans stand at the CU Events Center stand until Colorado scores.
Five minutes passed before the Buffalo faithful could finally take their seats during Washington’s 77-70 victory on Saturday night. By that time, Washington had built a 12-0 lead. The Huskies seemed to pick up right where they left off against Utah, point guard David Crisp’s hot shooting included.
The Huskies shot 63 percent from the field in the first half, including 61.5 percent from the 3-point line. Crisp scored six of UW’s first 10 points and was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc before the break.
But in the second half, the Huskies shot 42 from the field and 14 percent from three. And as the Buffaloes climbed back into the game, the crowd started standing for a different reason.
UW led by as many as 15 points on Saturday night. The Huskies had a 63-53 lead with 9:57 remaining, but Colorado used a 12-2 run to climb back into the game. A Tyler Bey layup with 5:52 left cut UW’s advantage to 67-65.
Faced with a one possession game, the Huskies responded with an 8-2 run. Jaylen Nowell started the stretch with a jumper in the paint. Then, after Noah Dickerson went 1-for-2 at the foul line, UW had a five-point lead with 4:52 remaining.
Lucas Siewert hit a layup to pull the Buffaloes back within three points, but then Matisse Thybulle was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and drained all three free throws to put the Huskies up 73-67 with 3:18 left.
After Daylen Kountz missed a jumper on the other end, Nowell drove into the lane for another jumper that gave UW an eight-point advantage, 75-67, with 2:36 remaining. The Huskies held on from there.
Colorado lost leading scorer McKinley Wright to injury midway through the first half after a collision with UW’s Noah Dickerson. Wright went to the locker room and never returned. The Huskies led 48-35 at the half.
Nowell led UW with 19 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Crisp added 16 points. Schwartz paced Colorado with 22 points.
