Washington-Stanford preview and breakdown

STANFORD (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12) vs. WASHINGTON (12-4, 3-0)
6 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.3 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.2 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 3.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
STANFORD
13 Oscar Da Silva, F (6-9, so.): 10.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg
0 KZ Okpala, F (6-9, so.): 17.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
1 Daejon Davis, G (6-3, so.): 12.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
20 Josh Sharma, C (7-0, sr.): 7.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg
13 Ryan Cormac, G (6-5, fr.): 10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Scouting report: The Huskies are 3-0 in the Pac-12 and defeated Utah and Colorado to complete their first road sweep in six years. Point guard David Crisp has been on a hot streak. He’s shooting an eye-popping 67.8 from the 3-point line and averaging 18.7 points per game over the past three games.
After losing three straight games to UCLA, USC and Arizona to open its conference schedule, Stanford picked up its first Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. During the non-conference, the Cardinal took then-No. 2 Kansas to overtime but also lost to San Francisco.
With 11 underclassmen, Stanford has a young roster. The Cardinal lost Reid Travis, Dorian Pickens and Michael Humphrey from last year’s team that finished 19-16 and played in the NIT. Combined, those three players averaged 44.6 points per game. Travis, who transferred to Kentucky, averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds.
KZ Okpala has taken over as Stanford’s leading scorer. He’s averaging 17.7 points per game after averaging 10 points last season. The biggest challenge for the Cardinal’s opponents is handling their length and athleticism. Stanford starts two players who are 6-foot-9 as well as a 7-foot center.
UW has yet to lose at home this season while Stanford is 1-5 on the road.
