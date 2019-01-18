‘None of it for me is really guessing.’ Inside the defensive mind of Husky guard Matisse Thybulle

University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) tries to disrupt Stanford’s KZ Okpala (0) during a play in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com