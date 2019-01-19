University of Washington

Washington-Cal preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

January 19, 2019

CALIFORNIA (5-12, 0-5 Pac-12) vs. WASHINGTON (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12)

2 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics from 2018-19

CALIFORNIA

10 Justice Sueing, F (6-7, so.): 14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg

20 Matt Bradley, G (6-4, fr.): 10.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

3 Paris Austin, G (6-0, jr.): 13.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

1 Darius McNeill, G (6-3, so.): 12.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

23 Connor Vanover, F/C (7-3, fr.): 5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.2 ppg, 2.8 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.0, 5.2 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 3.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Scouting report: Thanks to Washington’s victory over Stanford on Thursday and losses from Arizona and Oregon State the same night, the Huskies are now the last undefeated team in the Pac-12 and alone in first place.

Meanwhile, Cal is still looking for its first conference victory. The Golden Bears dropped their first five games of the Pac-12 schedule, most recently falling at Washington State on Thursday.

The Golden Bears average 71.9 points per game, which is last in the Pac-12. They are also last in scoring defense, allowing 80.2 points per game. The Huskies are third in scoring defense (65.8).

Cal finished 8-24 last season, including 2-16 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears then lost three key players from their roster in Dan Coleman (14.0 ppg), Marcus Lee (11.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and Kingsley Okoroh (5.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg). They limped through their non-conference schedule, which included losses to Yale, San Francisco and Seattle.

If UW picks up a victory as expected, the Huskies will be 5-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season. And it would be the Huskies’ 1,000th win at their home arena.

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

