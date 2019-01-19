Huskies overcome slow start to top Cal 71-52, move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play

Washington missed 13 of its first 15 shots against California, and the Huskies didn’t make their first field goal for nearly 4 minutes and 30 seconds. It took more than seven minutes for them to make another.
And yet somehow, UW (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) went into halftime with a 29-28 lead. After a slow start, the Huskies ended the half on a 17-5 run, holding the Golden Bears (5-13, 0-6) to just five points over the final 6:21 minutes of the half.
UW never trailed in the second half, defeating Cal 71-52 to earn the 1,000th victory at Alaska Airlines Arena. As the only undefeated team in the conference, the Huskies remain at the top of the standings. The Huskies are off to their best start in conference play since the 1983-84 season.
The crowd sensed a shift early in the game-changing run, climbing to its feet after David Crisp hit a 3-pointer to cut Cal’s advantage to 23-16 with 5:06 left in the first half. The Huskies then forced a shot clock violation at the other end before Dominic Green hit a 3-pointer to pull the Huskies within four points, 23-19.
Green, who had 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, would make two more 3-pointer during the stretch, helping UW claw into the lead at the break after trailing by as many as 11 points. The Huskies never trailed in the second half.
UW shot just 29 percent in the first half, including 33 percent from beyond the arc. But the Huskies shot 60.9 percent in the second half while holding Cal to 22.6 percent shooting, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Matisse Thybulle opened the second half with a 3-pointer that pushed the Huskies’ advantage to 32-28. Thybulle then blocked a shot at the other end to give UW the ball back. After Jaylen Nowell hit a jumper, the Huskies led 34-28. Nowell finished with 11 points while Thybulle had 13 points, five blocks and two steals.
UW first pulled ahead by double figures, 47-35, on a Crisp 3-pointer with 13:23 remaining. Crisp is shooting 57.7 percent (15-of-26) from the 3-point line in Pac-12 play. Against Cal, he finished with 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Huskies will now head back on the road to face Oregon on Thursday and Oregon State on Saturday.
